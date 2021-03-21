Julia Letlow wins Dist. 5 congressional seat

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Republican Julia Letlow has won a special election for the congressional seat her husband, Luke, couldn’t fill because of his death from COVID-19 complications. Julia Letlow easily defeated 11 opponents Saturday to claim the 5th District seat representing northeast and central Louisiana. Her decision to run in the deep red district cleared the field of other well-known Republicans who had been considering the race. The higher education administrator won the backing of the state GOP and outraised all other candidates combined. Luke Letlow died Dec. 29, only days before he was scheduled to be sworn into office.

Results of Saturday's election, with all precincts reporting:

Julia Letlow (REP) - 65% (67,199 votes)

Sandra "Candy" Christophe (DEM) - 27% (28,252 votes)

Letlow released a statement after the news of her victory:

This is an incredible moment and it is truly hard to put into words. What was born out of the terrible tragedy of losing my husband, Luke, has become my mission in his honor to carry the torch and serve the good people of Louisiana’s 5th District. I am humbled that you would entrust me with the honor of your vote and the privilege to serve you in Congress. A simple thank you doesn’t fully encapsulate the depth of my gratitude.



I will be a servant to the people of this district and be present across the 24 parishes. I will listen more than I speak and seek to find solutions to our region’s challenges. I will partner with those across the country who can help us capitalize on our district’s strengths and bring real results home to you. From tonight forward, I work for you and it is an honor to do so.

Governor John Bel Edwards congratulated Letlow, releasing the following statement:

Congratulations to Congresswoman-elect Julia Letlow for her victory tonight in Louisiana’s fifth congressional district. I look forward to working with her on behalf of the people of Louisiana at this critical moment for our state and our nation. This is a proud day for Julia, her children, all of her supporters and our state, but it is also a bittersweet day as she wins the seat opened by the passing of her late husband, Luke. I will continue to keep her in my prayers just as she has continued to exemplify strength, determination and tenacity in the wake of a terrible tragedy. I know that these same characteristics that got her through the last few months will make her an excellent advocate for Louisiana in Washington, D.C.

For a full list of Saturday's election results, click here.

