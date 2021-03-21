Election results for March 20 election

Residents in several Acadiana parishes voted in the election on Saturday, March 20, 2021 (Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Landry, St. Mary, and Vermilion). Below is a list of multi-parish and parish-specific election results. Results will be posted as they become available from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office. SOS election results and information can be found at sos.la.gov.

Winners will be in bold.

MULTIPARISH - all precincts reporting

U.S. Representative - 5th Congressional District (St. Landry Parish votes)

Julia Letlow - 65% (67,199 votes)

Sandra "Candy" Christophe - 27% - (28,252 votes)

Chad Conerly (REP) - 5% (5,497 votes)

Robert Lansden (REP) - 1% (929 votes)

"Jim" Davis (NOPTY) - 0% (402 votes)

Allen Guillory (REP) - 0% (464 votes)

Jaycee Magnuson (REP) - 0% (131 votes)

Horace Melton III (REP) - 0% (62 votes)

M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza (IND) - 0% (236 votes)

Richard H. Pannell (REP) - 0% (67 votes)

Sancha Smith (REP) - 0% (334 votes)

Errol Victor, Sr. (REP) - 0% (36 votes)

EVANGELINE PARISH - all precincts reporting

Voting District No. 2 - 1.09 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs.

YES - 83% (38 votes)

NO - 17% (8 votes)

Voting District No. 3 - 1.14 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs.

YES - 77% (59 votes)

NO - 23% (18 votes)

Voting District No. 7 - 1.04 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs.

YES - 82% (42 votes)

NO - 18% (9 votes)

Pine Prairie Fire Protection District - 9.790 Mills Continuation - BOC - 10 Yrs.

YES - 91% (125 votes)

NO - 9% (13 votes)

Lone Pine Fire Protection District - 20 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

YES - 98% (48 votes)

NO - 2% (1 vote)

JEFF DAVIS PARISH - all precincts reporting

Justice of the Peace - Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Colby Perry (NOPTY) - 39% (147 votes)

Brian "Ping" Vanicor (REP) - 61% (232 votes)

Mayor - City of Jennings

Henry Guinn (REP) - 59%

Melvin Joseph Adams (DEM) - 41%

Councilman - District A, City of Jennings

Carolyn King Simon (DEM) - 52% (225 votes)

Carolyn Washington (NOPTY) - 48% (206 votes)

Councilman - District B, City of Jennings

"Johnny" Armentor (REP) - 71% (224 votes)

Christopher Carrier (DEM) - 29% (93 votes)

Councilman - District D, City of Jennings

Anthony Leblanc (DEM) - 68% (171 votes)

Ray "Red" Touchet (DEM) - 32% (80 votes)

School District No. 3 Proposition (Millage Continuation)

YES - 77% (79 votes)

NO - 23% (24 votes)

ST. LANDRY PARISH - all precincts reporting

St. Landry Parish President

Jessie Bellard - 59% (7,351 votes)

Dwain Buller - 41% (5,067 votes)

Fire Protection District No. 3 - 6.43 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10- Yrs.

YES - 74% (7,282 votes)

NO - 41% (5,002 votes)

Cons. Gravity Drain. Dist. No. 1 of the Third Wd. - 9.34 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

YES - 65% (598 votes)

NO - 35% (326 votes)

ST. MARY PARISH - all precincts reporting

Parish-wide School Board Proposition (Sales Tax)

YES - 62% (3,052 votes)

NO - 38% (1,904 votes)

VERMILION PARISH - all precincts reporting

Alderman - Town of Erath

Clarence Fuselier (DEM) - 52% (123 votes)

"Chris" Hebert (REP) - 48% (112 votes)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel