Judge won't delay order for congressional remap in Louisiana, appeals court stays order

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge has refused to delay her order for Louisiana to redraw its congressional districts while the state's top elections official appeals.

Judge Shelly Dick had ruled Tuesday that the map violates the Voting Rights Act and must be redrawn by June 20 to add a second majority Black district. Louisiana is nearly one-third African American and has six U.S. House sets.

Court papers for Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin call the deadline “unworkable.”

Dick on Thursday described that the state's argument as “insincere and not persuasive.” The judge says a stay would cause substantial harm to voters. Gov. John Bel Edwards has called a June 15 special session on the issue.

On Tuesday, Governor Edwards called for the special session of Louisiana's Legislature to redraw Louisiana's Congressional district maps.

The Special Session will begin on June 15, 2022, and must adjourn by 6 p.m. on June 20, 2022.

Thursday night, According to the Advocate, a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel Thursday night stayed a Baton Rouge federal district court order that had required the Louisiana Legislature to convene in special session.

The 5th Circuit is ordering both sides – minority voters as plaintiffs and Louisiana legislators and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin as defendants – to deliver their responses by 4 p.m. Friday, they report.

A joint statement was released by Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder following the court of appeals' stay of the order.

"The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal has issued a stay of the June 6 district court’s ruling regarding congressional redistricting rendering the Governor’s proclamation calling and convening the Legislature into a special session unnecessary and premature. Until the courts have made a final determination on the congressional maps as they were passed by a super majority of the Legislature, we are asking the Governor to rescind his special session call. Before the judicial redistricting process is complete, any special session would be premature and a waste of taxpayer money."