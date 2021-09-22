Watch
Johnson & Johnson booster shot 94% effective against Covid-19, study finds

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.
Posted at 9:36 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 22:36:00-04

Johnson & Johnson now say a second shot of its Covid-19 vaccine is 94% effective against preventing Covid-19, making it comparable to Moderna's and Pfizer's vaccines.

J & J also say adding a booster dose raised immunity.

The company says three of its studies show the vaccine provides long-lasting protection that could be boosted with an extra shot.

"I'll probably get the second dose because I've already got the first one."

Sebastian Thurmond got the J & J vaccine in July

"I went with the J&J because it was old technology and I don't like needles at all so I figured one shot was good enough and it was like a 64% chance of not getting it (covid),” said Thurmond

Now that percentage is even higher according to the company's ongoing trial.

It shows giving two doses 56 days apart provided 100% protection against severe Covid-19 and 94% protection against moderate to severe Covid-19 in the United States.

Thurmond hopes this new development encourages others to get vaccinated.

"Quit being hardheaded and just get it done. You'll feel bad after a day or so but just get it done. It's nothing but upsides basically,” Thurmond added.

Thurmond hopes it gains emergency authorization to receive a shot.

