Jessie Bellard wins St. Landry Parish President race

Incumbent Jessie Bellard will remain as St. Landry Parish President after winning Saturday's election.

Bellard received 59% of the vote (7,351 votes) while opponent Dwain Buller got 41% (5,067 votes).

Bellard took over as interim Parish President last year after Bill Fontenot stepped down in August due to health issues. He served as the Director of Administration from 2004 to 2014.

For a full list of Saturday's election results, click here.

