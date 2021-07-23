Woman accused of kidnapping her 3 children in Georgia arrested in Jennings

A woman wanted out of Georgia for allegedly kidnapping three children has been arrested in Jennings.

The Jennings Police Department says that on Thursday July 22 they were contacted by the Cobb County Sheriff's Office in Georgia in reference to a kidnapping.

They say that a suspect, 41-year-old Victoria Mlonyeni of Coppell, Texas, is accused of kidnapping her three children from their father while at a restaurant in Georgia. Mlonyeni does not have custody of the three children, they say.

Through an investigation, Cobb Country detectives suspected that Mlonyeni was in the Jennings area at a local motel. A vehicle description was given of the car she was driving.

Jennings Police say they spotted that vehicle driving on Hwy 26, traveling north and made a traffic stop. Mlonyeni and her three children were identified from that stop.

The children, police say, were taken back to the Jennings PD and DCFS was contacted.

Mlonyeni was arrested on warrants for three counts of kidnapping and transferred to the Jeff Davis Parish jail. She is awaiting extradition.

