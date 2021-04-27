Vote: Jennings teacher finalist in 'Live's Top Teacher Search'

Tuesday morning on"Live with Kelly and Ryan" the hosts Kelly Rippa and Ryan Seacrest announced "Live's Top Teacher Search" top 10 finalist.

One of the teachers is from Acadiana.

Pauline Bourne has been teaching Kindergarten at Ward Elementary in Jennings for 35 years. Click here to vote.

Below is the full write up on Bourne on the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" website.

Mrs. Bourne has been a staple at James Ward Elementary and Jennings, Louisiana. She’s been teaching Kindergarten at Ward Elementary for 35 years. During this time, she has molded the lives of generations of students. She is compassionate and has a true love of teaching. Two years ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Mrs. Bourne underwent chemotherapy without missing school, because she cares so much for her students. This year one of her students was hospitalized with a severe infection that cost him his two legs. Mrs. Bourne was determined to not let him fall behind. She constantly had her class color cards and write letters of encouragement to him. Once the student was released from the hospital, she began to teach him at his home once her school day was over. When the student returned to school in February, she had signs and balloons decorating the school, to welcome him back. I have worked as a teacher and school counselor in many schools for over 17 years and I have never seen such a dedicated teacher as Mrs. Bourne. She is truly deserving of this award. Once you meet her, you will be just as aware of the joy she exudes for education. This year has been especially tough on teachers. We are teaching in a year of a pandemic and our community being destroyed by two hurricanes. Mrs. Bourne has gone above-and-beyond to give her students a sense of normalcy and makes sure that learning continues and joyful memories are made. From cooking green eggs and ham to making sweetheart shakes for her students – nothing can stop her from making a lasting impact on her students. I am proud to call her a co-worker and a friend.

Below is the ten finalist:

Pauline Bourne, Kindergarten Teacher at James Ward Elementary School, from Jennings, LA

Eurith Bowen, Special Educator, from Fairfax, VA

Lindsay Orcutt, Teacher of the Visually Impaired, from Brooklyn, NY

Zandrea Eagle, 12th grade English Teacher, from Fuquay Varina, NC

Summer Aschenbach, 3rd Grade Teacher, from Smyrna, GA

Jamie Ewing, Elementary STEM Teacher, from Bronx, NY

Bob Lutticken, Biology Teacher at Abraxas High School, from Poway, CA

Lindsay Barnett, 2nd Grade Teacher, from Chicago, IL

Nisha Malahoo, First Grade Teacher, from Orlando, FL

Krista Pontius, Agriculture Teacher, Millerstown, PA

