Vehicle sought in fatal Jeff Davis hit and run located, no arrests made

Posted at 4:54 PM, Jun 09, 2022
JENNINGS — State Police say no arrests have been made in connection with a Jeff Davis Parish fatal hit-and-run crash.

Troopers tell KATC that the vehicle believed to be involved in the June 6 crash on La Hwy 1126 was located at a residence in Jeff Davis Parish. The vehicle was towed from the home and is being processed by investigators.

73-year-old Jerry W. Hughes of Welsh was killed in the crash. State Police say Hughes was riding a bicycle east on LA 1126 when he was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling east. After striking Hughes, the vehicle fled the crash scene.

The investigation is ongoing and an arrest has not been made, troopers say.

