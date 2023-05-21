Two dead following overnight crash in Jefferson Davis Parish

Jefferson Davis Parish – On May 20, 2023, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 101 near Raoul Road in Jefferson Davis Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 67-year-old Jacob R. Touchet of Iowa and 60-year-old Susan Dianne Trahan of Lafayette.

According to Police, the initial investigation revealed a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, being operated by Touchet, was traveling south on LA 101.

A 2011 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling behind the Harley-Davidson and for unknown reasons, the Camaro struck the motorcycle from behind.

This caused Touchet and Trahan (the passenger), to be ejected from the motorcycle and thrown into the northbound lane of travel.

At some point after the initial crash, both riders were struck by a northbound 1994 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

Despite wearing DOT approved helmets, both Touchet and Trahan sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Touchet and the other two drivers and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Motorcyclists are often portrayed as tough characters in popular culture, but the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission wants to remind everyone that motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable road users and should be given extra attention on the road.

Motorcyclists from across the state are taking advantage of the warmer weather to hit the open road.

Drivers of other vehicles should give motorcycles a little more space to keep everyone safe.

Troop D has investigated 13 fatal crashes resulting in 15 deaths in 2023.