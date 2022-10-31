The Evangeline Post Office is closed due to safety issues, officials say

The Post Office in Evangeline has been closed due to safety concerns, USPS officials say.

They say retail operations have been temporarily suspended at the office located at 1362 Old Evangeline Hwy, Evangeline, LA 70537.

Until repairs can be made to the postal facility, Evangeline customers can pick up their Post Office Box mail and obtain retail services at the Jennings Post Office, 106 S. Broadway St., Jennings, LA 70546, which is about eight miles away.

Retail hours at the Jennings Post Office are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday.

USPS officials say they "apologize for this inconvenience to our customers and hope to have the office fully functional again as soon as possible."