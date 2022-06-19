Teens killed in pedestrian crash in Jennings

Two teens were killed in an overnight crash in Jennings.

According to State Police, troopers responded to the crash at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crash happened on the I-10 South Frontage Road near N Thibodeaux Road west of LA Hwy 26 in Jeff Davis Parish.

An investigation revealed the teens, 18-year-old Kyle H. Vidrine of Lake Author and 17-year-old Brannon J. Adams of Jennings, were being helped with their disabled vehicle by a family member when they were hit by a Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep told troopers they were unable to see the teens due to another vehicle's headlights.

Troopers said impairment is not suspected and the crash remains under investigation.