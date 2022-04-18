Suspect arrested in Jeff Davis Parish stabbing Sunday night

One person was hospitalized Sunday following a stabbing in Jeff Davis Parish.

Deputies say on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at around 2:00 am Deputies responded to 16385 Highway 102 Boos and Cues Bar in reference to a stabbing.

The victim, deputies say, had been transported to the hospital. A condition on the person was not provided.

After speaking with witnesses at the bar and to the victim at the hospital, deputies were able to identify the suspect. While patrolling, 41-year-old Tristan Trumaine West of Jennings was located walking on the roadway at about 7:30 am Sunday morning.

West was arrested and booked into the parish jail for aggravated battery.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel