Stolen vehicle and gun recovered; two juveniles arrested

Jefferson Davis Parish Deputies said they were patrolling an area near West Wood Street at the intersection of South Nichols Street in Jennings on Tuesday, November 29, when they observed a white GMC truck traveling East on Wood Street with a lightbar impairing oncoming vehicles sight.

A report said, as deputies attempted a traffic stop, the driver of the truck sped up and turned onto South Sumner Street. Deputies observed two young males exit the truck and run. Jefferson Davis deputies and Jennings Police searched the area and found two teens.

The owner of the GMC truck was contacted, and deputies were told the truck had been stolen from a local repair shop. During the investigation, Jennings officers located a stolen firearm in the backpack, of one teens captured. The first of two 15-year-old juveniles was transported to the Sheriff’s office and issued citations for possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting an officer. The second 15-year-old juvenile was cited and released for possession of stolen vehicle, possession of stolen firearm, and resisting an officer.

Both juveniles were released to parents.