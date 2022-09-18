State Police investigating fatal Jefferson Davis crash

Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left one person, identified as 75-year-old Larry Andrew Doucett of Hathaway, dead.

State Police responded to the crash which took place on LA Hwy 26 on Saturday, September 17 at approximately 12:00 p.m.

A 2005 International DuraStar (Forestry Bucket Truck), driven by 40-year-old Alfredo Guilamo of Katy, Texas, was traveling south on LA 26. The driver of a 2017 Hyundai Accent stopped for traffic and Guilamo failed to stop, traveling into the northbound lane in an attempt to avoid striking the Hyundai, said State Police.

The right side fender of the portable wood chipper being towed hit the rear of the Hyundai. The bucket truck traveled into the driveway of Dollar General and hit the left side of a 1999 Chrysler Town and Country van being driven by Doucett. Both vehicles went into the ditch, causing the bucket truck to overturn and come to rest on top of the Chrysler.

Doucett, who was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The front seat passenger who was properly restrained, sustained serious injuries and was transported to area hospital for treatment.

Guilamo and the passengers of the Hyundai were all restrained and not injured during the crash.

Louisiana State Police said, while the crash remains under investigation, inattentive and distracted driving continues to be a leading factor in fatal crashes in Louisiana.

For more information on distracted driving, click here: www.distraction.gov