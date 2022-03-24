Six indigent veterans to be laid to rest Thursday in Jennings

Burial honors for six indigent veterans will take place on Thursday at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Jennings.

The ceremony was rescheduled from Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland, COL (USA Retired) is encouraging the public to attend the burials which will take place at 11 a.m.

Members of all local veterans service organizations are also invited to attend and honor the veterans for their service.

"We owe the men and women who have served our country a debt of gratitude, and that includes a burial with dignity," said Secretary Strickland. "These veterans do not have any relatives; however, we as a community will stand in the gap to honor them at their final resting place."

The cemetery staff says they worked in partnership with the St. Mary Parish Coroner's Office and LDVA veterans assistance counselors to locate the families of the veterans, but none were found.

44 indigent veterans have been interred at LDVA's five veterans cemeteries over the past two years

The six veterans being laid to rest on Thursday, March 24 are:

PVT Darryl A. Lowry, Army

SP4 James Cecil Osborne, Army

SGT Edward Lee Hall, Army

CPL Alton Eugene Caudle, Marines

SR Steve Edward Bihlmire, Navy

PO3 Dean Ira Hurst, Navy

Seating for the ceremony is limited.

The Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery is located at 1620 Evangeline Road in Jennings.

For more information about the service or the cemetery, call 337.246.7094 or email swlvc@la.gov.

