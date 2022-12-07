Services set for Elton Mayor

Services will be Monday for Avella Ackless, Mayor of the Town of Elton, who died last week.

Ackless also worked for the town for decades prior to being appointed Mayor in 2022.

Viewing will be Sunday December 11 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., and on Monday, December 12, from 8 a.m. until the funeral at 10 a.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church.

The Rev. Freddie J. Jack will officiate. Ardoin Funeral Home in Kinder is in charge of the arrangements.

Here's her obituary:

Avella was born in Elton, Louisiana on October 3, 1945 to Sanders and Cora Williams. She was baptized at an early age. On December 29, 1962, during her senior year of high school, she married the love of her life; Edward Ackless, I. The following year, she graduated from Katie B. Thomas High School in Elton. She later graduated from Sowela Technical College with a Certification in Business. To Avella and Edward’s union, three children were born: Edward Glenn Ackless, II, Adrienne Ackless-Green, and Edana Ackless and three children were adopted: Stephanie, Jacquelyn and Leroy.

One of her first jobs was driving the Bookmobile for Jeff Davis Parish Library. Avella would later work as the manager of Bill’s Dollar Store; the first dollar store in Elton. Avella began working for the Town of Elton in 1977 and was the first African American to be hired by the town. In 1990 Avella attended LSUE and obtained her Notary License.

Avella worked as the water clerk for the Town of Elton until 1995, she then decided she wanted a change, resigned from her position at Elton City Hall to work as a pit clerk at the local casino. She later became a blackjack dealer. After her resignation from the casino in the early 2000’s, she returned to City Hall to resume the duties of the town clerk where she remained in her role until her retirement in 2010. At the end of 2011, she returned again to city hall, only this time she worked part-time, as the water clerk. In 2014 she retired again, and this time decided to run for Town Council. After winning the election, Avella served on the Council for 7 years and 2 months.

During her last term on Council, she received the highest number of votes making her Mayor Pro Temp. In March of 2022, Avella became the first ever African-American mayor of Elton, La. Avella always loved Elton and its citizens. She was also very active in her church. She was a member of the YCW (Young Christian Workers’), Senior Choir, W.I.N.G.S. (Women Involved In Godly Services) Advisor, Mission Dept., Sunday School Superintendent, and the church’s recording secretary. Even when her health was declining, she remained FAITHFUL.

Avella was preceded in death by her parents Mr. & Mrs. Sanders Williams; husband, Edward Glenn Ackless, I; son Edward Glenn Ackless, II; grandson, Nicholas Trevon Green; four brothers: Willie Williams, Freeman Williams, Richard Williams, and Allen Williams; three sisters: Edna Mae LaVergne, Cora DeVille, and Bezora Barnes.

She leaves to cherish her sweet memories; two daughters: Adrienne Ackless-Green and Edana Ackless, both of Elton, two adopted daughters: Stephanie Woods & Jacquelyn (Billy) Boling, all of Elton; one adopted son: Leroy (Paula) LaVergne, Jr. of Port Barre, La; her two sisters: Evon Francis and Rutha Hymon, and one brother: Michael Williams, Sr. all of Elton.

She also leaves to cherish her precious memories; her Pride and Joy, eleven Grandchildren: Ebony, Saydie, Kaydee, Kerrigan, Ian, Tamara, Sesily, Tre’, Kiana, Christopher, and Jhanve; six great-grandchildren: DeAndre, Demetric, Samyri, Emery, Saanvi, and Malik and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.