School secretary arrested, accused of theft

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a former school secretary after more than $9,000 went missing from a school's account.

Detectives were called to the school system last week after an audit found that money was missing.

The audit was ordered after a former school secretary, Shawntele Marie Simon, 44, had been late with normal accounting work and hadn't closed out the books for the past school year until late summer.

An audit of the school financial records began on September 5, and found discrepancies in bank deposit amounts, as well as that some cash donations hadn't been deposited. There were no records of any deposit of gate or concessions for any sporting event which occurred during the summer.

Detectives received the audit information from the school CFO and initiated a criminal investigation. At the time of the report, a total of ($9,200) was discovered to be missing during the audit.

After their investigation, detectives got a warrant for Simon's arrest and she was booked Monday with theft between $5,000 and $25,000 and malfeasance in office.