Registration open for free adult ed classes in Jennings

JENNIGS, La. — Registration is now open for adults who want to earn their high school equivalency diploma, prepare for the HISET exam, or get ready for college or a career.

The Literacy Council of SWLA is accepting registration for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Experienced teachers lead small group classes that you can attend either in person or online. Morning classes are available every Wednesday & Thursday from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM and 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Sowela Morgan Smith Campus located at 2110 N Sherman Street, Jennings, LA 70546.

Students can register at www.literacyswla.org and click the “Enroll Now” button or call 337-421-6578.

