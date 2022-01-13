Police seek to identify suspects in Jennings vending machine burglaries

The Jennings Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the individuals seen on surveillance cameras burglarizing vending machines at a local gas station.

Police say the incident happened in the early morning hours of January 13, 2022 at the Conoco gas station located on E. Shankland Avenue. There, multiple vending machines were burglarized, police say.

Images provided by the police department show several individuals pull up to the gas station in a red truck. Police are hoping to identify the people in those surveillance pictures.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact the Jennings Police Department tip line at 337-275-9002. Callers will remain anonymous.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel