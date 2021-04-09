Police presence reported near Walmart in Jennings following pursuit

There is a police presence near Walmart in Jennings following a pursuit.

Louisiana State Police Troop D tells us troopers were assisting the Lake Charles Police Department with a pursuit. Three people are in custody, according to State Police.

Viewers who reached out to us say they saw dozens of police cars surrounding the woods behind Walmart.

We are working to gather more details and will update when more information is available.

