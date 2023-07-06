Police investigating shooting in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday afternoon.

At 3:56 pm, Jennings Police responded to the 800 block of S. Main in reference to a shooting, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes.

One person was shot and transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police are currently looking for a suspect.

