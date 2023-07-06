Watch Now
NewsJeff Davis Parish

Actions

Police investigating shooting in Jennings

police lights
MGN Online
generic police lights
police lights
Posted at 5:22 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 18:22:08-04

JENNINGS, La. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday afternoon.

At 3:56 pm, Jennings Police responded to the 800 block of S. Main in reference to a shooting, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes.

One person was shot and transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police are currently looking for a suspect.

Related Story:

Early morning shooting leaves a Jennings man dead

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.