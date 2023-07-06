Early Morning Shooting Leaves a Jennings Man Dead

A Jennings family is grieving the loss of who police identified as 24-year-old Deontrae Edwards after being gunned down by his cousin, 20-year-old Ketron Alexander this morning.

Edwards' mother, Ravin Neal said she contacted the police about Alexander several days ago.

"Sunday I went in because he [Ketron Alexander] came on my property and I went to tell them [police]," Neal said. "I went to press charges on him. They say if I see him to call them... Ya'll the police. Why should I do ya'll job for ya'll? Ya'll should be out there looking for him."

Neal said she believes her son died as a result of the "Four Babies," gang-related activity and she believes it could have been prevented.

"I don't know anything about the incident," Neal said. "All I know is I received a call at 1:02 saying my son had got killed...It's gang-related for the Four Babies, but it's not gang-related for him. They're just jealous."

Police Chief Danny Semmes said Alexander was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. "He [Alexander] was found at the residence of 122 Winney Street, which is the residence of his mother," Semmes said. "Officers went to that residence and got permission to do a search from the mother and found Ketron Alexander hiding in a closet."

Edwards' aunt, Kelly Neal said she is urging the police to crack down on the law and to hold Alexander accountable.

"When we arrived to the scene, they wouldn't let us through," Kelly said. "They didn't ask my sister not one question about 'Hey, is this your son? Nothing. They never asked us to identify the body."

According to Semmes, Alexander has been arrested and is facing second-degree murder, home invasion and child endangerment.

Jennings police said if you have any information regarding this shooting to contact them.

