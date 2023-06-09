Pedestrian killed in Jeff Davis Parish crash

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on US Hwy 165 at the intersection of LA Hwy 101 in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash took place June 9, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m. and claimed the life of 64-year-old Barry Lee Corbins of Lake Charles.

The initial investigation revealed the driver of a Toyota Camry, was traveling south on US 165 approaching the intersection of LA 101. At the same time Corbins, who was walking in the outside lane of travel, was struck by the Toyota.

Corbins sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the Toyota were both properly restrained and not injured. Impairment on the part of the driver is not suspected.

Toxicology samples were obtained from the driver of the Toyota and Corbins and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.