One arrested after shots fired at home in Jennings

One person was arrested on Tuesday following a shots fired incident outside of a home in Jennings.

Deputies say they were dispatched at 6:30 pm on November 23 to a home in the area of Wilbert D Rochelle and East GC Chaney Street in Jennings.

The sheriff's office says that upon arrival deputies observed several men running, one with a long gun in his hands. One suspect was pursued on foot by deputies down Wilbert D. Rochelle Avenue.

During an investigation, the sheriff's office says a complainant told deputies they were in their home watching television when they heard the shots fired outside. The victim also reported smoke in her kitchen from bullets fired through the wall.

Deputies say the home was occupied by small children.

21-year-old Zaekeveyon Tramaine Levi, 21, of Welsh was arrested by Jeff Davis SO and booked on a charge resisting arrest.

Deputies say four other subjects were seen by the complainant running away from the scene.

They say that additional arrests and charges are pending.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel