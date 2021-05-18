Monday storms leave Welsh roads under water

On Monday, Jeff Davis Parish saw severe flooding as a result of slow moving thunderstorms.

In the Town of Welsh, roadways quickly filled with water as the rain fell making them impassable for much of the day on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, nearly five inches of rain fell in the Welsh area on May 17.

To the southwest of Welsh, one neighborhood experienced strong winds and a possible tornado which left a line of debris and three overturned trailers.

One resident shared her experience: Possible tornado leaves trail of debris Monday in Jeff Davis Parish

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel