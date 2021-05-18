Possible tornado leaves trail of debris Monday in Jeff Davis Parish

Connie Gawith says that a tornado touched down on Monday across the street from where she's lived on Ava Lane for the last 20 years.

The possible tornado left extensive damage to nearby property and blew apart a shed that her neighbor had converted into a home.

"I was literally watching the radar on my phone, and all hell broke loose," said Gawith. "I could hear shrieking and my whole trailer was shaking."

Gawith says she called for her dogs and exited the trailer as quickly as she could to seek safer shelter in a nearby brick building.

When she returned to her home after an hour of waiting, she says that's when she saw the damage.

"I realized my awning was gone," she said.

And while Gawith's trailer received minimal damage, her neighbor's home was not so lucky.

"When I calmed down, I realized that it's not even there. You can see the debris field. It goes all the way down," she said.

A spokesman with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office said on Monday that three trailers on Ava Lane were turned over by either a tornado or very high winds.

He said that residents in the area were living in the campers because of the hurricane.

Only minor injuries were sustained.

