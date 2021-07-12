Man robbed during meet-up to purchase firearm in Jeff Davis Parish, suspect arrested

An 18-year-old has been arrested, accused of robbing a person over the weekend during a meet-up to purchase a firearm.

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office says that on Saturday, July 10, 2021, deputies investigated a report of a robbery.

The victim told JDPSO that he attempted to purchase a firearm that was advertised on Snapchat. Deputies say the victim arrived at a location on Earl Duhon road to make the transaction and was allegedly robbed by two individuals.

One of the suspects, identified as 18-year-old Kolby Reece Ardoin of Roanoke was located and arrested him shortly after. Ardoin was booked into the parish jail for simple robbery.

Deputies say they are still investigating the incident and expect an arrest warrant to be issued for the second individual. No details on that person were provided.

