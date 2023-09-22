Man killed in Jeff Davis ATV crash

Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a fatal crash involving an ATV on Grand Marais Road east of Farm Supply Road in Jefferson Davis Parish.

The crash took place September 21, 2023, shortly after 9:00 p.m. and claimed the life of 46-year-old Brian Keith Neal of Roanoke.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2004 Honda Foreman ATV, driven by Neal, was traveling on Grand Marais Road at a high rate of speed. The ATV struck a deer causing Neal to be ejected from the ATV and thrown onto the roadway. At some point after the initial impact, Neal was struck by a 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Neal sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Neal and the driver of the Toyota and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.