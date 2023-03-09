Man arrested in connection to contractor fraud in Jeff Davis, Calcasieu Parish

ELTON, La. — Deputies with Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO) arrested a man in connection to several cases of contractor fraud.

According to JDPSO, a complaint was filed in January 2021 for a contractor fraud case that occurred in Elton in December 2020.

Detectives conducting a follow-up investigation discovered that there were several cases of contractor fraud committed by the same individual in Jeff Davis and Calcasieu Parish. The individual was taking deposits for roof repairs from customers and depositing the funds into his personal bank account, authorities say.

Detectives identified the individual as James Anthony Mangum, 55, of Bedford, Texas.

Mangum was wanted for drug charges out of Texas as well as New Jersey and has been incarcerated in Oakdale Federal Facility since 2021.

Detectives arrested Mangum on March 8, 2023, for 9 counts of Contractor Fraud: misapplication of funds, in violation of LSA 14:202.1.