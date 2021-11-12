Man arrested in 2018 kidnapping in Jeff Davis Parish

A man wanted in connection with a 2018 kidnapping in Jeff Davis Parish is now in custody.

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office say Patrick Treavon Rolle, 22, of Baton Rouge was booked on November 12, 2021.

They say Rolle was involved in a kidnapping that occurred back in 2018. He was picked up in Baton Rouge by authorities on outstanding warrants.

JDPSO says that during the December 16, 2018, double-homicide investigation of Walter and Darlene Gotreaux in Lacassine, detectives learned that a kidnapping occurred on December 9, seven days before the homicide.

They say that witnesses interviewed during the homicide investigation told them of the kidnapping.

Rolle was later identified as a suspect and a warrant was obtained in June 2021.

The sheriff's office clarifies that the two cases are only connected by persons involved. Some individuals were involved in both the homicide and kidnapping, they say.

Involved in the 2018 Gotreaux homicide were Javari Guidry and Jordan Legros. Deputies tell KATC that Jordan Legros was also involved in the kidnapping. Chad Touchet was also charged in that kidnapping.

Legros and Touchert were charged in June 2021 in that kidnapping, the same month a warrant for Rolee was obtained.

Additional arrests are still possible, they say. Details were still limited due to that reason.

Rolle was booked with 2nd degree kidnapping, extortion, possession of firearm by a felon, aggravated assault with a firearm.

