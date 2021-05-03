Man accused of stealing bus from Lake Arthur High

A Jennings man has been arrested and accused of stealing a school bus from Lake Arthur High while wearing a Santa hat.

Cody Moore, 34, was booked with burglary, theft, theft of a motor vehicle and contempt of court.

Deputies were called to the school after a bus was stolen, and surveillance showed a man in a blue jacket, Nikes and a Santa hat. The bus was spotted later that day on Crooked Road in Opelousas, and the St. Landry Parish deputies found Moore with the bus, allegedly wearing the exact same outfit.

He was arrested and transferred to Jeff Davis Parish, where he was booked, deputies say.