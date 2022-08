A Lake Charles woman was arrested following a report of a stolen vehicle Monday.

Deputies said they were dispatched to Peto's Truck Stop in Roanoke due to a call of a stolen vehicle.

Jeff Davis deputies then met up with Welsh police who responded to a disabled vehicle call where they identified the vehicle was stolen.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Vondrika Lynn Thomas of Lake Charles for illegal possession of stolen things.

Thomas was booked into the parish jail.