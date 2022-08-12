Lake Arthur couple arrested for incident involving molestation of a juvenile

Lake Arthur, LA- The Jefferson Davis Parish detectives had a warrant out for the arrest of Brooklyn Lafleur Manuel, 25, of the 400 block of Louisiana Ave. for her involvement in the molestation of a juvenile.

On April 11, 2022 detectives began investigating a complaint and it was discovered that Manuel was present during the incident.

Lafleur Manuel's husband, Colby Manuel, 28, was also apprehended and arrested on warrants in reference to the same incident on August 10, 2022.

Brooklyn Lafleur Manuel was arrested and charged with cruelty to juveniles, molestation of a juvenile, and compounding felony.

