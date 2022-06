A Kinder man was arrested following a burglary attempt at a business in Welsh.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call in reference to an unknown man attempting to steal from Riceland Construction. An employee was able to take a photo of the vehicle as it was leaving.

Deputies later identified the suspect as 50 year-old Shane Dale Dugas of Kinder. Arrest warrants were obtained and Dugas was charged with two counts of both simple burglary and theft.