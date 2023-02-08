Kinder man arrested after harassing juveniles

KINDER, La. — According to Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff Office (JDPSO), deputies were called to T. V. Tower Road on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in reference to two males shooting in the area and harassing juveniles.

The complainant's children were playing outside, and the males were shooting across the roadway and talking inappropriately to her son and daughter, Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says.

Officials say deputies approached lot 79 and spoke to two males. Both males initially denied shooting. However, when advised that there was video of the shooting and evidence showing shots fired near a pipeline, one suspect admitted that one had fired shots.

The shooter was identified as 70-year-old John Webster Roberts of Kinder, a convicted felon in possession of firearms, according to JDPSO. Roberts was arrested for illegal discharge of a firearm, and three counts of 14:95.1 Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.