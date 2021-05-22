Watch
NewsJeff Davis Parish

Actions

Jennings Police looking for missing 14-year-old

items.[0].image.alt
Jennings Police
kamiron chaisson_redbackground.jpg
Posted at 3:08 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 16:08:02-04

Jennings Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy last seen on Thursday.

Police say Kamiron Chaisson was last seen at Jennings High School wearing a JHS uniform on Thursday, May 20. Police say he has not returned home.

Anyone with information on Chaisson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Jennings Police Department.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.