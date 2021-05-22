Jennings Police looking for missing 14-year-old

Jennings Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy last seen on Thursday.

Police say Kamiron Chaisson was last seen at Jennings High School wearing a JHS uniform on Thursday, May 20. Police say he has not returned home.

Anyone with information on Chaisson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Jennings Police Department.

