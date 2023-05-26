Jennings man sentenced in 2020 stabbings

A Jennings man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2020 stabbing deaths of two people.

Kedrick Jere Nixon pleaded guilty last fall to manslaughter and negligent homicide in connection with the September 2020 stabbing deaths of 24-year-old Kristan Thibodeaux and 33-year-old David Authement.

This week, he was sentenced to 30 years on the manslaughter charge and five years on the negligent homicide charge. They'll be served at the same time, according to a release from the Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney's Office.

At the time of the stabbings, Jennings Police told us they were called to a home at the corner of West Division and Down streets at about 2 a.m. on a Wednesday morning. They found Thibodeaux in the driveway, suffering from one stab wound. They found Authement in the house, with multiple stab wounds.

Both were treated at the scene. Police say Authement died at the home, and Thibodeaux was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Nixon was at the scene when police arrived but left, and was arrested a few hours later near the scene. He was booked with two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion.

Jennings Police at the time alleged that Thibodeaux and Nixon went to Authement's residence to ask about missing money. During an altercation, Nixon allegedly stabbed both Authement and Thibodeaux.

Police said it was unclear if Thibodeaux was stabbed intentionally.