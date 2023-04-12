Jennings man arrested for assault on emergency personnel

JENNINGS, La. — On April 8, 2023, Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to Allen Parish Ambulance Service regarding a combative subject near 17125 Highway 26.

“Upon arrival, I observed two medics on the outside of the ambulance,” Chief Deputy Chris Ivey reported. “A male, later identified as Ulysses Sampson Murchison, 42, of Jennings, was observed standing in the side door entrance to the ambulance..”

Ivey said Murchison had been in a car crash and Allen Parish Ambulance was transporting the man when he suddenly became irate and aggressive toward the two medics. Deputies removed him from the ambulance and waited for another ambulance to respond.

Med Express Ambulance Service arrived on scene shortly thereafter and transported Ulysses Murchison to Oschner Jennings American Legion Hospital. Ulysses was evaluated by medical staff and released from the hospital.

Ulysses was placed under arrest for the following: Assault on Emergency Personnel, Emergence Service Personnel, and Healthcare Personnel. He was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail, authorities say.