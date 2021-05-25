Jennings man accused of stealing electricity from neighbor

A Jennings man was arrested Monday accused of stealing electricity from a neighbor.

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Terry Landry was booked into the parish jail on a theft charge after deputies investigated the complaint.

Deputies say that Landry had connected an electrical cord to his neighbor's home on Grand Marais Road in Jennings to obtain electricity for his own use.

