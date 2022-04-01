Jennings American Legion Hospital joins Ochsner Health

The Jennings American Legion Hospital has joined the Ochsner Health System.

Ochsner announced on Friday, April 1, that the hospital will now be known as Ochsner American Legion Hospital.

A letter of intent was signed in 2019 to explore a merger between the hospital and Lafayette General Health which is now Ochsner Lafayette General.

The hospital will operate as a part of the OLG region under a long-term lease agreement that includes the hospital, medical office building and affiliated facilites.

Day-to-day operations at the hospital will continue to be managed by Jennings leadership, Ochsner said.

"We have a strong, healthy hospital, but healthcare is complex and rapidly changing. By joining Ochsner Health, we'll be better positioned to meet the evolving needs of patients in Jennings and the surrounding communities for generations to come," said OALH CEO Dana Williams in a press release.

$3.25 million will be invested by Ochsner to install and implement an electronic health record system allowing patients to schedule appointments, speak with doctors, and complete other actions by laptop, tablet or smart phone.

Minimum wage, according to Ochsner, will increase to $12 an hour.

"Jennings American Legion Hospital has a strong history dating back more than 70 years, when the James O. Hall Post 19 established a hospital to meet the needs of its community. We're committed to maintaining and growing its legacy to serve local patients for generations to come," said OLG CEO Patrick Gandy. "OLG has had a clinical affiliation with Jennings since 2016, and we look forward to expanding our relationship while at the same time keeping care local."

The health system said it will focus on the following to benefit OALH patients:

Expanding access to specialty and sub-specialty services so that more patients can receive the care they need closer to home. Together, OALH and Ochsner will diversify services offered in the region, including an opportunity to expand post-acute care. The system also plans to recruit physicians and increase medical staff to serve more patients across more specialties.

Enhancing critical services, including a 24-hour emergency department, inpatient services, women's services and cardiology.

Innovation in healthcare delivery through Ochsner's expanded technological and digital capabilities, including expansions in telehealth, digital monitoring and clinical improvements guided by artificial intelligence. This will enable patients to take control of their own health and stay well.

Access to Ochsner's robust clinical research network, one of the largest in the Gulf South, so that Jennings patients will be able to participate in groundbreaking, novel therapies, including the latest in cancer treatment close to home.

More efficient, affordable care through the sharing of best practices and resources. Economies of scale will allow Ochsner to find efficiencies throughout the system, and then invest more in programs and resources locally.

The new Ochsner American Legion Hospital will operate under a transition sevices agreement through December 2022. A full transition to Ochnser employment and systems is expected by January 1, 2023.

