Some schools in Acadiana to dismiss early Tuesday ahead of severe weather

Acadia Parish

Based on the latest weather forecasts and out of an abundance of caution for all, the Acadia Parish School System will dismiss all schools and all offices at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

"We plan to resume normal operations Wednesday, January 25, 2023," said Acadia Parish Superintendent Scott Richard.

Evangeline Parish

After receiving information from the weather professionals, local emergency preparedness officials and other stakeholders, all Evangeline Parish School District campuses & offices will be dismissed at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, according to the superintendent. The goal is to keep all school employees and students safe. All schools are expected to reopen Wednesday, January 25, 2023, for regular operations.

Jeff Davis Parish

Jeff Davis public schools will dismiss early Tuesday ahead of severe weather, according to the superintendent. Dismissal time will vary with each school. Check with your school on a time.

