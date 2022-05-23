Jeff Davis Parish burn ban lifted

The burn ban in Jeff Davis Parish has been lifted.

Officials instated the ban on Wednesday, May 18 for the entire parish.

The burn ban was issued because of continuing dry conditions. Rains passed through the area over the weekend and may have helped in relieving dry conditions.

While it will be mostly dry on Monday, rains are expected to push through this week in Acadiana. See the forecast here

