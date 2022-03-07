Jeff Davis Parish announces burn ban due to "extreme dry conditions"

A burn ban is in effect until further notice for Jeff Davis Parish.

Officials say the ban was issued due to extreme dry conditions.

No open fires will be permitted while the burn ban is in effect.

Anyone with questions on the ban should contact their local fire department.

