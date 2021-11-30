Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op schedules outage for next week

Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op is reminding residents of a scheduled outage next week.

Officials say those powered by the Tupper Substation will have their power turned off on Tuesday, December 7, starting at 9 a.m. The outage will last approximately four hours.

The outage is due to essential maintenance and repair, officials say.

Areas affected will be Coushatta Tribe, North of Elton, South of Elton, East of Elton, and West of Elton.

