Jeff Davis Electric Co-op files request for hurricane-related rate increase

The Jeff Davis Electric Co-op has filed an emergency rate relief application with the state Public Service Commission.

The request is related to the impact of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which of course included Hurricane Delta and Hurricane Laura, which both hit the co-op's service area and and "severe and devastating impact on JDEC's service territory and infrastructure," a social media post by the company states.

"As this membership is aware, the 2020 hurricane season saw several storms make landfall at or near the Cooperative’s southwest Louisiana service area, causing power outages for 100% of JDEC’s membership, 1,500 miles of downed power lines, and the destruction of JDEC’s 138-kilovolt steel transmission towers," the post states.

The request is to increase its customer rate 10 mills per kilowatt hour. Customers would see the increase as a line-item charge labeled "interim storm rider."

"This proposed increase would generate revenue sufficient to allow JDEC to operate just above a ‘break-even’ basis and enable JDEC to pay a portion of the interest on its existing line of credit while ensuring that JDEC can continue to provide service to its members," the post states.

The 10 mills works out to one penny per kilowatt hour. That means the average residential customer's bill would increase about $10 per month, the post states. If you want to know for sure, check the kWh number on your bill to do the math.

"This Interim Storm Rider line item is a temporary measure the Cooperative must take because of Hurricane Laura and will be implemented on each customer’s next bill. The Cooperative appreciates your understanding," the post states.

Here's the post: