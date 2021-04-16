Watch
Jeff Davis deputies seeking to identify burglary suspects

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:27 PM, Apr 16, 2021
Jeff Davis Parish deputies are searching for suspects involved in recent burglaries at residences in the parish.

Deputies say that on April 14, 2021 between the hours of 12:50 pm and 2:30 pm, two residences were approached by the suspects. The subjects, they say, attempted to gain entry to one residence causing damage to the entry door.

The second residence was entered and cash and coins were stolen.

If anyone can identify the subjects or the vehicle, please contact the Sheriff's office detectives at (337) 821-2106.

