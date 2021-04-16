Jeff Davis deputies seeking to identify burglary suspects

Jeff Davis Parish deputies are searching for suspects involved in recent burglaries at residences in the parish.

Deputies say that on April 14, 2021 between the hours of 12:50 pm and 2:30 pm, two residences were approached by the suspects. The subjects, they say, attempted to gain entry to one residence causing damage to the entry door.

Jeff Davis SO

The second residence was entered and cash and coins were stolen.

Jeff Davis SO

If anyone can identify the subjects or the vehicle, please contact the Sheriff's office detectives at (337) 821-2106.

Jeff Davis SO

