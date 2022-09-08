Iowa woman booked with animal cruelty

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested an Iowa woman Wednesday after they found several dogs that were so malnourished bones were showing.

Deputies were called to Woolridge Road in Lacassine on Wednesday by someone reporting that the dogs were starving.

Deputies found several dogs chained up in the yard who appeared to be malnourished because their bones were showing through their skin. They talked to the owner, and found more dogs inside the house in similar condition, a spokesman said.

Yesenia Paola Salter, 28, of Iowa was arrested and booked into the parish jail for simple cruelty to animals.

During processing in the jail , Salter removed a baggy of marijuana from her clothing and turned it over to deputies. An additional charge of possession of marijuana was added to her booking, the spokesman said.

The Sheriff's spokesman said deputies gave the dogs food and water while they were there, and a neighbor is looking after them for right now. There's no parish animal control in Jeff Davis Parish.