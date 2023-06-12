Iowa man succumbs to injuries from pedestrian-involved crash on I-10 S. Frontage

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. — On June 11, 2023, shortly after 9 pm, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D were notified of a pedestrian-involved crash. The crash, transpiring on the I-10 South Frontage Road just west of LA Hwy 101, claimed the life of Joshua Chantel Lewis Jr., 44, of Iowa.

According to a preliminary investigation conducted by State Police, the driver of a 2016 Nissan Titan was traveling west on the I-10 S. Frontage Road. Lewis was struck by the Nissan after he walked out of the north ditch and into the lane of travel.

Lewis sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Nissan was not injured and impairment is not suspected, authorities say.

A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver of the Nissan and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, officials report.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain the following safety precautions:



Heightened level of awareness while walking near, or on, the roadway

Wearing reflective materials

Avoiding distractions

Walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic.

Assume that approaching motorists cannot see pedestrians, especially at night

Troop D has investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 17 deaths in 2023, reports TFC Derek Senegal.