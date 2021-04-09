Funeral held for decorated WW II veteran, former Welsh police chief

Decorated veteran and former police chief, Lawrence Boudreaux has died at the age of 99.

Boudreaux who received numerous medals for his service in World War II and who was also the former police chief of Welsh was laid to rest on Friday.

Lawrence Boudreaux's Obituary:

It is with heavy hearts to announce the passing of Lawrence Boudreaux, Age 99 of Welsh. He was called to his Heavenly Father on April 6, 2021 with his daughters at his side. Lawrence was born on March 10, 1922 to Alphan and Rita Bergeron Boudreaux in Church Point, LA.

Lawrence, who worked hard for his family and always kept busy, lived a long and blessed life. He was proud of his military service in the 101st Airborne Division, 321st Glider Field Artillery Battalion. He participated in the landing of Normandy Beach, Battle of the Bulge, campaigns throughout Europe and finally marching to Hitler’s Eagle Nest where they celebrated V-E Day. During his time of service during WWII, he received the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, the Croix de Guerre with palm, the Fourragere 1940 from the Kingdom of Belgium, two presidential citations, a bronze arrowhead, a European theater of operation medal with four campaign stars, a victory medal, an enlisted airborne patch, glider insignia wings and the Louisiana medal. His most memorable moment was receiving the Legion d’ Honneur Medal, France’s highest distinction, by the French Ambassador of the U.S., Philippe Etienne on July 16, 2019. He also received the 2019 Citizen of the Year Award for his public service as the Chief of Police for the Town of Welsh.

Those left to live out his legacy are his two daughters, Gertie Buller and Barbara Broussard (McNeil); five grandchildren, Romona Doise (David), Brent Buller (Julie), Melissa Zaunbrecher (Mark), Kristin Castolenia (Daniel) and Blake Buller (Peggy). He had 16 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Jane Robinson, Hazel Brandon, and Norma Boll; and one brother Ferdie Boudreaux.

Lawrence is preceded in death by his loving wife, Loudia; his parents; his son-in-law Greg Buller; and his siblings, Louise Vidrine, Alvin Boudreaux, Vivian St. Cyr, and Calvin Boudreaux. Those bringing him to his final resting place will be; Garrett Buller, Brennan Buller, David Doise, Hayden Burrow, Blake Buller, and Greg Zaunbrecher.

The family would like to give thanks to the nurses and staff on Unit 1 at the Veterans Home in Jennings. They and his great friends, especially Jim and Lloyd, brought joy for him during the time he was there.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church Friday, April 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Father Alan Trouille officiating. Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the procession leaves for the church at 1:45 p.m. A rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at our Lady of Seven Dolors Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com for the Boudreaux family.

