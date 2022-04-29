Four-wheeler owner accused of selling it, then reporting it stolen

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Jennings man after he reported his four-weeler stolen - and they learned he alleged had sold it to someone and tried to get an insurance pay-off.

Kelly Daniel Cormier, 46, was booked with felony filing a false report of a motor vehicle theft.

Deputies say that the four-wheeler was reported stolen back in February from an area near Lake Arthur. They began working the case, entered the vehicle into NCIC, sent out alerts on the web and social media. They got information about where the vehicle was and who had it, and then learned that the person who originally called to report it stolen had allegedly sold it to someone else - ostensibly so that he could file a claim with his insurance company to cover the theft.

Cormier was already in jail for unrelated charges, and this new charge was added on Thursday, deputies say.